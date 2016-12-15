Eats events

Boston Tea Party Anniversary

Friday, Dec. 16

Celebrate one of the most famous protests in American history by drinking whiskey out of a tea cup. In preparation for the event, the Malt House has been barrel-aging its own Manhattan recipe for six weeks. The tavern will be serving Rittenhouse Rye cocktails for $4, too. At 2609 E. Washington Ave., 4-11 pm. ​

The 12 pubs of Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 17

A bar crawl for the holidays with draft beer specials, prizes, costume contest and caroling. Hop from the Up North Bar to Madison’s, Natt Spil, Lucille, the Rigby, Brocach Irish Pub, Tiki Shack, Buck & Badger, Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus, Paul’s Club, Cask & Ale and the Plaza. Registration is at Up North Bar 1-2 pm. Admission is a nonperishable food item. Crawl starts at 150 S. Blair St. and runs 1-6 pm.

Food and toy drive

Sunday, Dec. 18

Drop off a nonperishable food item or toy for Santas Without Chimneys (a nonprofit that provides gifts to homeless children in Madison). Stay to hear holiday tunes performed by Martini Three. Admission is $6 at the door or $5 with donation. At the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, 4-7 pm.