Eats events

Boston Tea Party anniversary celebration at The Malt House, the 12 pubs of Christmas bar crawl and a food drive at the East Side Club, this week in events where you drink whiskey out of a tea cup.

by

Boston Tea Party Anniversary

Friday, Dec. 16

Celebrate one of the most famous protests in American history by drinking whiskey out of a tea cup. In preparation for the event, the Malt House has been barrel-aging its own Manhattan recipe for six weeks. The tavern will be serving Rittenhouse Rye cocktails for $4, too. At 2609 E. Washington Ave., 4-11 pm. ​

The 12 pubs of Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 17

A bar crawl for the holidays with draft beer specials, prizes, costume contest and caroling. Hop from the Up North Bar to Madison’s, Natt Spil, Lucille, the Rigby, Brocach Irish Pub, Tiki Shack, Buck & Badger, Wisconsin Brewing Tap Haus, Paul’s Club, Cask & Ale and the Plaza. Registration is at Up North Bar 1-2 pm. Admission is a nonperishable food item. Crawl starts at 150 S. Blair St. and runs 1-6 pm.

Food and toy drive

Sunday, Dec. 18

Drop off a nonperishable food item or toy for Santas Without Chimneys (a nonprofit that provides gifts to homeless children in Madison). Stay to hear holiday tunes performed by Martini Three. Admission is $6 at the door or $5 with donation. At the East Side Club, 3735 Monona Drive, 4-7 pm.

Tags

by

Dining2016_sprocket300x50

Print

Thursday

December 22, 2016

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer