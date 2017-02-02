Eats events

Port- and chocolate-tasting soirée

Friday, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10

Hone your palate by learning the basic principles of pairings at this port wine and chocolate tasting. Different styles of port will be served with truffles, caramels and mousse from CocoVaa Chocolatier. Reserve your spot ($30) at cocovaa.com/events. At 1 Sherman Terrace, 7-9:30 pm.

Birthday beer dinner with Athens Gyros

Saturday, Feb. 4

If you haven’t yet made it to the Westport nanobrewery the Parched Eagle, this Brewmaster’s Birthday Beer Dinner in celebration of brewer Jim Goronson’s 51st is the reason you need. Gyros from neighboring food truck Athens Gyros and other special birthday fare (hmm...) will be on the menu, along with the pub’s excellent housemade beers. At 5440 Willow Road in Westport, beginning at 6 pm.

The real Super Bowl

Saturday, Feb. 4

This annual “Souper Bowl” fundraiser for UW’s Habitat for Humanity student-built houses is one of the few meals where you can leave (legally!) with your eating vessel, in this case a pottery bowl made by Madison ceramics students. In the bowl is homemade soup, plus there’s salad and dessert; cost is $15. At West High School, 30 Ash St.