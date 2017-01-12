Eats events

Madison Wine School takes on Portugal, Metcalfe’s Market previews the Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest, and Cafe Hollander hosts Central Waters beer dinner, this week in events that are a liberal with libations.

Isthmus Beer & Cheese Fest Sneak Peek

Saturday, Jan. 14

Before the big wingding on Jan. 21, taste some of the cheddars that will be featured at Isthmus Beer and Cheese Fest. Each cheese is paired with a beer from One Barrel Brewing. At both Metcalfe’s Markets, Hilldale and West Towne, 11 am-2 pm.

The Wines of Portugal

Saturday, Jan. 14

Portugal is known for its port. However, the coastal nation has upped its wine game with other varieties in recent years. Learn by tasting at this class hosted by the Madison Wine School. Tickets ($25) at madisonwineschool.com. At 5930 Seminole Centre Court in Fitchburg, 6:30-8:30 pm.

Bier Dinner

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Cafe Hollander and Central Waters Brewing team up for a five-course pairing dinner. Expect pork belly on a stick, sweetbreads, duck breast, venison loin with winter root vegetable potato pancake, and flourless chocolate tart with raspberry coulis, along with stouts and ales. Tickets ($50) at tinyurl.com/cwbierdinner. At Cafe Hollander, 701 Hilldale Way, 7-9 pm.

