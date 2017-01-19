Eats events

Winter brewery dinner

Friday, Jan. 20

To celebrate the launch of its Northern Winter Ale, Alt Brew is teaming up with 608 Community Supported Kitchen for a dinner featuring banana leaf-roasted pork tacos with spicy coleslaw, roasted butternut squash and green Anaheim chiles, black beans in adobo sauce and roasted sweet corn-rice salad. Both the meal and the ale are gluten-free. Sign up at tinyurl.com/altbrewdinner or call 608-352-3373. At Alt Brew, 1808 Wright St., 5-7 pm.

A history of vegetables through art

Saturday, Jan. 21

UW horticulture professor Jim Nienhuis uses historical artwork to analyze “what’s been cookin’ in our ancestors’ kitchens,” as he puts it. The talk will explore vegetable varieties found in paintings from different time periods and geographic areas. Tickets ($10) at tinyurl.com/artvegtalk. At Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave, 9-11 am.

Baozi class

Thursday, Jan. 26

Chef Paul Tseng will teach participants how to make baozi (steamed buns). Class covers the basics of Chinese yeast dough, fillings and the use of a bamboo steamer. Fee is $10 for Willy Street Co-op owners; $20 for non-owners. At Willy Street West, 6825 University Ave. in Middleton, 6-8 pm.