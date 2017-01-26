Eats events

Kids Ramen Noodle Workshop

Saturday, Jan. 28

Chef Joel Olson teaches kids to roll, stretch and cut ramen noodles from scratch. Students will also learn to make slow-cooked broth with roast pork and eggs (vegetarian option available). Enroll ($50) by emailing hemmachef@gmail.com. At St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 605 Spruce St., 12:30-3.30 pm.

ChiliOcracy

Sunday, Jan. 29

This benefit for WORT 89.9 FM is the only chili cook-off in need of campaign finance reform. Enter as an “Average Joe” ($10) to cast one vote for your favorite entry. Enter as a “Lobbyist” ($20) to have your vote count fivefold and receive a “deluxe spoon.” On the ballot: Harmony Bar & Grill, That BBQ Joint, Green Owl Cafe, Baldwin Street Grille, the Wisco, True Coffee Cafe, 100 Mile Sauce, Mickey’s Tavern, Next Door Brewing and Mid Town Pub. At the Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave., 3-6 pm.

Doughnut Pizza (Yep)

Monday, Jan. 30

Your chance to try a pizza made out of pillowy doughnut dough. Selection includes smoked mushroom and onion with béchamel sauce, ham and pineapple and classic pepperoni, all locally sourced. Tiramisu doughnuts will also be available for dessert. At Dough Baby Bakery, 511 State St., 5-8 pm.