Eats events

Chef Joel Olson teaches a ramen workshop for kids, WORT hosts a post-Citizens United chili cook-off and Dough Baby Bakery whips up doughnut pizza, this week in events that…Did we mention the doughnut pizza?

Kids Ramen Noodle Workshop

Saturday, Jan. 28

Chef Joel Olson teaches kids to roll, stretch and cut ramen noodles from scratch. Students will also learn to make slow-cooked broth with roast pork and eggs (vegetarian option available). Enroll ($50) by emailing hemmachef@gmail.com. At St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 605 Spruce St., 12:30-3.30 pm.

ChiliOcracy

Sunday, Jan. 29

This benefit for WORT 89.9 FM is the only chili cook-off in need of campaign finance reform. Enter as an “Average Joe” ($10) to cast one vote for your favorite entry. Enter as a “Lobbyist” ($20) to have your vote count fivefold and receive a “deluxe spoon.” On the ballot: Harmony Bar & Grill, That BBQ Joint, Green Owl Cafe, Baldwin Street Grille, the Wisco, True Coffee Cafe, 100 Mile Sauce, Mickey’s Tavern, Next Door Brewing and Mid Town Pub. At the Harmony Bar & Grill, 2201 Atwood Ave., 3-6 pm.

Doughnut Pizza (Yep)

Monday, Jan. 30

Your chance to try a pizza made out of pillowy doughnut dough. Selection includes smoked mushroom and onion with béchamel sauce, ham and pineapple and classic pepperoni, all locally sourced. Tiramisu doughnuts will also be available for dessert. At Dough Baby Bakery, 511 State St., 5-8 pm.

Tags

Dining2016_sprocket300x50

Print

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer