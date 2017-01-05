Eats events

Dinner and Drinks

Monday, Jan. 9

Heritage Tavern, Wisconsin Brewing Company and J. Henry & Sons Bourbon of Dane team up for this four-course meal featuring lemongrass-dusted smoked sea trout, barrel-plank roasted pork belly and more. Tickets ($65) need to be reserved by calling 608-283-9500. At 131 E. Mifflin St., 5:30-8 pm.

Food waste documentary

Tuesday, Jan. 10

A screening of the award-winning documentary Just Eat It, in which filmmakers Jen Rustemeyer and Grant Baldwin investigate food use, politics and waste. Suggested donation ($10) goes to the Madison Traffic Garden group. At High Noon Saloon, 5-8 pm.

Korean/Mexican pop-up

Thursday, Jan. 12

Tortillas meet kimchi at this pop-up dinner hosted by Isthmus Cooks Cooperative. Mixologist Dave Biefer will also be crafting cocktails to “get you warm and toasty.” At Mezze, 414 W. Gilman St., 5 pm-midnight.