Eats events

Fruit tour

Saturday, July 15

The Secher family of Carandale Farms is sharing over 50 years of experience cultivating fruit. This tour will focus on the farm’s lesser-known fruits like aronia, saskatoon and sea berry, all native to Wisconsin. Tour includes the opportunity to see the crops first hand and to learn more about the farm’s research on the advantages of these overlooked fruits for the environment and local farmers’ bottom line. Event is free but register at tinyurl.com/fruitfarmtour. At Carandale Farms, 1046 Tipperary Road in Oregon, 1:30-4:30 pm.

Fundraiser for Kneubuehl family

Saturday, July 15

100 percent of sales from three Culver’s restaurants will go to the family of Chris Kneubuehl, the contractor who died during a robbery at the Culver’s on Todd Drive on June 27. The locations are Cottage Grove Road, Todd Drive and Farwell Street in McFarland.

Willy St. food crawl

Tuesday, July 18

Support the UW’s Allen Centennial Garden by taking a spicy restaurant tour of the Willy Street neighborhood. Otehlia Cassidy of Madison Eats Food Tours will focus on the role of spice during stops at five eateries: Bandung Indonesian restaurant, Underground Butcher, Gib’s Bar, Buraka and Lao Laan-Xang. Buy tickets ($100 for Friends of Allen Centennial Garden, $125 for non-members) at tinyurl.com/WillyStFoodCrawl.