Eats events

Fly-in breakfast

Sunday, July 8

Gas up your Cessna, it’s time for the annual breakfast hosted by the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 93. Enjoy pancakes, sausages, eggs and cinnamon rolls, and check out some cool planes. Meal is $8 for adults; $3 for kids. Call Roger with questions at 608-335-3322. At Middleton Municipal Airport, 8300 Airport Road, 7:30 am-noon.

Farm-to-table dinner

Tuesday, July 10

Coopers Tavern is taking advantage of the summer harvest with a farm-to-table, four-course meal. Amber Allen from the National Association for Catering and Events will also be giving a short presentation, so the meal will be a networking opportunity for caterers and event professionals. The hors d’oeuvres course is charcuterie, cheese, tagine-inspired meatballs and crab salad canape. Salad course is a local heirloom tomato salad with goat cheese panna cotta. The entree is filet of beef with local radish and summer vegetable salad. And vanilla pot de crème will be served for dessert. Tickets ($75) available at tinyurl.com/coopersfarmdinner and come with one free drink. At 20 W. Mifflin St., 5-8 pm.

Pizza taste test

Thursday, July 12

The Middleton Library is having a blind taste test to find the best pizza in town. The event, intended for middle and high school students, will also test whether kids can identify their favorite soft drink. Event is free but must register at tinyurl.com/middletontastetest. At 7425 Hubbard Ave., 6 pm.