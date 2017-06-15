Eats events

Dairy celebration

Saturday, June 17

Mark Dairy Month with a trip to Sassy Cow Creamery. Festivities include a meet-and-greet with the creamery’s calves and cows, pedal trailer rides and the freshest ice cream Columbia County has to offer. The Ugly Apple food cart is also serving breakfast all day. At W4192 Bristol Road, Columbus, 11 am-4 pm.

Urban foraging walk

Saturday, June 17

Learn to spot beneficial wild plants growing in downtown Madison on this walking tour. Lesson touches on medicinal and culinary uses for urban flora as well as the ethics and safety precautions of proper wildcrafting. The walk is part of a nationwide fundraiser for Herbalists Without Borders (suggested donation of $2-$20). Meet at Gates of Heaven, 302 E. Gorham St., 2-4 pm.

Not sushi (sushi) pop-up

Thursday, June 22

At this pop-up from L’Etoile chef Itaru Nagano, small plates ($3-$5) of “anti-sushi” are on the menu. So what is not-sushi? Deconstructed sushi, of a sort, with the same flavors and textures, just not prepared in the traditional rolled style. At Estrellón, 313 W. Johnson St., 8-11 pm.