Eats events

Juneteenth brunch

Saturday, June 23

The Goodman Center celebrates Juneteenth with a soul food spread prepared by Melly Mel’s Catering. Menu includes classics like fried chicken, baked ham, waffles, baked macaroni and cheese, collard greens, biscuits and gravy, and corn bread. Tickets (suggested donation of $8/adults or $15/family) at tinyurl.com/juneteenthbrunch . At 149 Waubesa St., 10 am-1 pm.

The Flavor of Wisconsin

Tuesday, June 26

The Wisconsin Historical Museum is launching its newest exhibit, The Flavor of Wisconsin, with a free happy hour event. Learn about the state’s culinary history while sampling goodies from Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Klarbrunn, Lake Louie Brewing, Metcalfe’s Market and Old Sugar Distillery. At the museum, 30 N. Carroll St., 5-7 pm.

Sappy and sweet

Wednesday, June 27