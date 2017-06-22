Eats events

Dinner and a swim

Friday, June 23

Take a dip in the Goodman Pool and then stay for supper. Food carts Pots-N-Tots, Jakarta, Melted and the Looking Glass Bakery will be vending at Madison’s public pool. Admission to the pool is free during the event. At 325 W. Olin Ave., 6-8 pm.

The Chef’s Special

Saturday, June 24

As the city prepares to build the new Madison Public Market, this event aims to showcase local food businesses and provide training to entrepreneurs. Workshops on how to start and grow a food business are from 9:30-11 am. Free small plates from six local vendors (including Sweet Tea and Morris Ramen) will be served from noon-2:30 pm. And The Capital Times will host a panel discussion on what’s happening with the Madison Public Market (set to open in 2019) from 3-4 pm. Panelists will also discuss the new Market Ready Program, which provides training and micro-grants for future vendors at the public market. At 30 W. Mifflin St., 9:30 am-4 pm.

Lasagna party

Monday, June 26

Casetta Kitchen and Counter is celebrating the five-year anniversary of Square Wine Company with spinach lasagna with bolognese and béchamel. Don’t fret vegetarians, a spinach lasagna with mushroom ragu and béchamel will also be available. Square Wine’s Andrea Hillsey will be pairing three wines with the meal, which also includes a salad. Tickets ($40 with gratuity) at lasagnaparty.eventbrite.com. At Casetta Kitchen and Counter, 222 W. Washington Ave., 5:30-8:30 pm.