Eats Events

Swiss cheesemaking

Saturday, June 10

Take the scenic trip to Monroe to see how a 90-pound wheel of Swiss cheese is made. Master cheesemakers use the same process used more than a century ago. Visitors get a chance to stir the kettle. There will be live accordion, yodeling and alphorn music, too. At the National Historic Cheesemaking Center, 2108 6th Ave., Monroe, 9 am-4 pm.

Backyard barbecue

Thursday, June 15

Gilda’s Club is throwing a backyard barbecue. All proceeds aid in the club’s efforts to provide emotional support for those diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones. All the usual cookout fare will be served, with music from the Rotation. Tickets ($60) at gildasclubmadison.com. At 7907 UW Health Court in Middleton, 6-9 pm.

Fish boil

Thursday, June 15

Layla’s Persian Food is holding a traditional Wisconsin fish boil. Meal ($13) includes sustainably sourced Lake Michigan whitefish, local vegetables and s’mores pie for dessert. A vegan option will be available. Reservations: 608-216-4511. At 141 S. Butler St., 5-9 pm.