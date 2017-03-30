Eats events

Iron Chef benefit

Friday, March 31

It’s time again for the annual “Iron Chef” fundraiser to benefit the Tenant Resource Center. The amateur chef competition includes seven “ingredient battles.” This year’s ingredients: Lemongrass, beer, cauliflower, cardamon, kale, coconut and mango. The cook who raises the most cash (“votes”) will earn the “Citizens United” award and bragging rights. Suggested donation $25, RSVP at tenantresourcecenter.org. At Brink Lounge, 701 E. Washington Ave., 5-8 pm.

On Wisconsin powwow

Saturday & Sunday, April 1 & 2

Intertribal dances and other festivities at the annual spring UW-Madison/Wunk Sheek powwow are the backdrop to the food: Indian tacos, wild rice brats, corn soup, fresh maple water and more will be available for purchase. Free admission.

At Alliant Energy Center, Saturday 10 am-10 pm, Sunday 10 am - 7 pm.

Beer dinner

Sunday, April 2

Bistro 101 in Mount Horeb hosts a five-course dinner with beer pairings from Middleton’s Capital Brewery. Beer-braised short ribs and a porter crème brûlée are among the courses. Tickets ($65) by calling 608-437-9463. At 101 E. Main St., Mt. Horeb, 6-9 pm.