Eats events

Madtown Artisans Spring Event

Friday, May 18

Madison artists and makers are showing off their wares at State Line Distillery. Slide Food Cart will be serving sliders and its handmade potato chips. State Line’s signature grain-to-glass cocktails will also be available. At 1413 Northern Court, 4-9 pm.

Taste of Timor

Sunday, May 20

Celebrate 16 years of independence for the island nation of Timor-Leste at the Goodman Center. There will be Timorese coffee and other refreshments as well as Timorese music. It’s also a chance to learn about Madison’s mountainous sister city Ainaro. Tickets ($25) benefit Timorese community-led projects. At 148 Waubesa St., 9:30-11:30 am.

Up High Happy Hour​

Thursday, May 24

Madison Food Explorers is launching a food tour that will take you to new heights. The tour promises chef-selected tastings and themed cocktails from three elevated spots around downtown. Tickets ($30) available at madisonfoodexplorers.com; space is limited. Up High tours on May 24, June 28, July 26 and Aug. 23. Meets at Fluno Center, 601 University Ave., 5:30 pm.