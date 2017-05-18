Eats events

Grand opening

Saturday, May 20

Local chocolatier Megan Hile is opening the doors to Madison Chocolate Company’s first retail shop. There will be fresh truffles, caramels, speciality coffees and other sweets. All chocolates are gluten-free. At 729 Glenway St., 3-6 pm.

Indian cooking class

Wednesday, May 24

Neeta Saluja, author of Six Spices: A Simple Concept of Indian Cooking, will demonstrate how to make chicken tikka masala, rice with black cumin and fried noodle kheer. Register by calling 608-251-6776 ($20/ members, $30/non-members). At the Willy Street Co-op East, 1221 Williamson St., 6:30-8 pm.

Burgers & Brew

Saturday & Sunday, June 3 & 4

Now is the time to get tickets for REAP Food Group’s annual burger bash. More than 20 restaurants will grill inventive, locally sourced quarter-pound burgers, paired with Wisconsin craft brews. (Veggie options, too.) One- and two-day tickets ($30/$50) are available, plus an “All the Burgers, All the Beer” package ($175), which includes early entry on both days, 12 burgers and 20 beer pours, a commemorative t-shirt — and these folks get to wear a special crown. Register at reapfoodgroup.org. At Capital Brewery, 7734 Terrace Ave. in Middleton, Saturday from 4:30-7:30 pm and Sunday from 12:30-3:30 pm.