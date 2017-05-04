Eats events

Meat the press

Sunday, May 7

The Robin Room is hosting a meat raffle to benefit the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism. In addition, sales of Dead Bird Brewing beer will be donated to the independent news outlet based in Madison. El Grito will also be selling tacos. At 821 E. Johnson St., 5-9 pm.

Pizza on the farm

Wednesday, May 10

Pizza night is back for the season at Cress Spring Bakery (and will take place every Wednesday through October). A number of specialty wood-fired pies will be on the menu, including Three Little Pigs (topped with locally sourced sausage, bacon and pepperoni) and Real Fungi (with house-made mushroom tapenade sauce, onions, shiitake mushrooms, beets, fennel, toasted walnuts). It’s a picnic, so bring a blanket or lawn chairs. At 4035 Ryan Road, Blue Mounds, 4:30-8:30 pm.

Madison Night Market

Thursdays, May 11, June 8 & July 13

The city is partnering with the downtown business community on a new monthly market. Farmers will be selling fresh produce and other locally prepared foods. The event also promises “special visiting” food carts, pop-up restaurants and vendors selling art, handmade products and other gifts. Along Gilman Street (off the 400 block of State Street), 6-11 pm. More info at madisonnightmarket.com