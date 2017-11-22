Eats events

× Expand Yola's Cafe pumpkin waffle.

Waffle of the month

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Thursday Nov. 30

Don’t miss Yola’s Cafe & Coffee Shop’s November waffle of the month: pumpkin. It’s a Belgian waffle made with pumpkin and topped with cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and cloves. One dollar of every one sold will be donated to the nonprofit Reach Dane, which provides childcare to families in need. At 494 Commerce Dr., 7 am-4:30 pm Mon.-Sat.

Dessert beer night

Friday, Nov. 24

Recover from Turkey Day with a special selection of dessert beers at the Malt House. There will be Imperial Mexican Biscotti Cake Break from Evil Twin, Strawberry Shortcake from Kansas Tallgrass, Cinnamon Roll from Southern Tier and Neapolitan milk stout, which the Saugatuck Brewery describes as “ice cream in a glass.” At 2609 E. Washington Ave., 4-11 pm.

DIY Science: Food

Thursday, Nov. 30

Explore cheesemaking, taste wines made from different grapes and learn the science of fermented food at UW’s Discovery Building. This ongoing science series encourages adults to get into the laboratory for a “hands-on” learning experience. The event will also touch on the magic behind sourdough bread and the art of beer brewing. The event is open to people over 18 (must be 21+ for alcohol tastings). Registration ($5) is required at tinyurl.com/DIYscience. At 330 N. Orchard St., 6:30-8:30 pm.