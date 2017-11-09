Eats events

Pie!

Saturday, Nov. 11

Pecan pie. Pumpkin pie. Apple pie. Cherry pie. Skip dinner and try them all at this all-you-can-eat event at Rolling Pin Baking Shop. RSVP by calling 608-270-9611 or emailing rollingpinbakeshop@gmail.com. $20 gets you in the door (and access to the pies!) At 2935 S. Fish Hatchery Rd Suite 4 in Fitchburg, 4-7 pm.

Dane County Farmers’ Market

Saturday, Nov. 11

It’s the last outdoor downtown farmers’ market of the season. Bundle up. Weather forecast predicts rain and temperatures in the mid-30s. The holiday farmers’ market starts the following week inside Monona Terrace and runs through Dec. 16. The late winter market kicks off on Jan. 6 inside the Madison Senior Center at 330 W. Mifflin St.

Burger Night: Round Two

Thursday, Nov. 16

Rob Grisham from Isthmus Dining Company is back at the Robin Room serving three artisanal burgers. The beef is locally sourced from Highland Spring Farms in Oregon. Full menu available at isthmusdiningcompany.com. And best to get there early. They sold out last time. At 821 E. Johnson Street, 6-9 pm.