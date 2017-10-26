Eats events

Northside Community Supper

Sunday, Oct. 29

The Northside Planning Council’s October dinner will feature harvest soups highlighting flavors from locally sourced ingredients. This month’s guest chefs include Bridgette Weber from Singing Bowl Chef and John Pickle from the Pickle Jar and Cynthia Heffling from Buzzy’s Lake House food carts. The meal is free. At the Warner Park Community Center, 1625 Northport Drive, 3:30-5:30 pm.

Trick-or-treat on Monroe

Sunday, Oct. 29

More than two dozen business on Monroe Street are welcoming trick-or-treaters. Look for the “Treat Stop” sign at participating locations. In addition to handing out goodies, the Monroe Street Art Center will have a photo booth and Madison Chocolate Company is hosting a kids costume contest at 3 pm. More details at monroestreetmadison.com. Along Monroe Street, noon-4 pm.

Halloween event

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Spend All Hallows’ Eve at the Eastside Farmer’s Market shopping for vegetables at its last outdoor market of the season. The market will have kids friendly activities like face painting, cookie decorating and candy stations at some vendor booths. At Central Park, 202 S. Ingersoll St., 4 pm-7 pm.