Eats events

A fresh farm breakfast at the Sanctuary, an anniversary at Osteria Papavero and a talk on the rise of heirloom foods from CHEW, in events that will make you long for the past but celebrate the future.

Farm breakfast

Saturday, Sept. 3

Eat on the farm without leaving the city (sort of). Breakfast includes eggs, fresh croissants and bacon. You could even meet the chicken who supplied the egg for your omelet. Suggested donation is $10. At the Sanctuary, 413 Libby Road, 8-11 am (near Lake Farm County Park). More info at tinyurl.com/breakfast-at-sanctuary.

10-year anniversary dinner

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Chefs from Milwaukee, Madison and Chicago are helping Osteria Papavero celebrate 10 years downtown. The first seating of a special six-course meal is already sold out, but room is still available at a second seating. Dinner ($79) includes wine pairings. At Osteria Papavero, 125 E. Wilson St., 9 pm. Call for reservations: 608-255-8376.

Heirlooms and antiques

Wednesday, Sept. 7

The September meeting of the Culinary Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW) is about the emergence of heirlooms seemingly left behind by modern agriculture. UW-Milwaukee professor Jennifer Jordan will discuss her book Edible Memory: The Lure of Heirloom Tomatoes and Other Forgotten Foods at the Goodman Community Center, 149 Waubesa St., 7:15 pm. More info at chewwisconsin.com.

