Eats events

Eggs, honey and roses tour

Saturday, Sept. 17

Tour the best chicken coops, beehives and gardens the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood has to offer. The free self-guided tour runs 9 am-noon. Pick up maps/brochures at 459 Sidney St. or 917 E. Dayton St. More information and a downloadable map available at tenneylapham.org.

Under an Elm dinner

Sunday, Sept. 18

Under an Elm, a new pop-up dinner company, is doing its first event. The eight attendees for this five-course meal will be chosen by lottery. Tickets ($30) are half off. Menu highlights: country loaf bread and pickled vegetables served with cultured cream butter and honey, chicken liver paté with melon, beef heart with mushrooms, and smoked lake trout set over vegetables with fish fumet and dashi broth. At 1321 E. Johnson St., 7-8:30 pm. To sign up visit tinyurl.com/underanelm.

Locavore cruise

Thursday, Sept. 22

Take a trip around Lake Monona while tasting locally made products. Vendors include NessAlla Kombucha, Bos Meadery, Roth Cheese, Karben4 Brewing and Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier. At the Machinery Row port, 601 Williamson St., 6:30-9:30 pm. Tickets ($48) available at bettyloucruises.com. For more info call Madison Eats Tours: 608-628-8927.