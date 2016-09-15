Eats events

Tenney-Lapham neighborhood hosts eggs, honey and roses tour, Under an Elm is holding its first five-course dinner, and Madison Eats Food Tours and Betty Lou Cruises team up for a locavore cruise.

by

Eggs, honey and roses tour

Saturday, Sept. 17

Tour the best chicken coops, beehives and gardens the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood has to offer. The free self-guided tour runs 9 am-noon. Pick up maps/brochures at 459 Sidney St. or 917 E. Dayton St. More information and a downloadable map available at tenneylapham.org.

Under an Elm dinner

Sunday, Sept. 18

Under an Elm, a new pop-up dinner company, is doing its first event. The eight attendees for this five-course meal will be chosen by lottery. Tickets ($30) are half off. Menu highlights: country loaf bread and pickled vegetables served with cultured cream butter and honey, chicken liver paté with melon, beef heart with mushrooms, and smoked lake trout set over vegetables with fish fumet and dashi broth. At 1321 E. Johnson St., 7-8:30 pm. To sign up visit  tinyurl.com/underanelm.

Locavore cruise

Thursday, Sept. 22

Take a trip around Lake Monona while tasting locally made products. Vendors include NessAlla Kombucha, Bos Meadery, Roth Cheese, Karben4 Brewing and Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier. At the Machinery Row port, 601 Williamson St., 6:30-9:30 pm. Tickets ($48) available at bettyloucruises.com. For more info call Madison Eats Tours: 608-628-8927.

Tags

by

Dining2016_sprocket300x50

  • <
Print

Thursday

September 15, 2016

Friday

September 16, 2016

Saturday

September 17, 2016

Sunday

September 18, 2016

Monday

September 19, 2016

Tuesday

September 20, 2016

Wednesday

September 21, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer

  • Our guide to food around Madison