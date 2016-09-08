Eats events

1920s black-tie gala at Madison Children’s Museum, Farm to Flavor dinner hosted by the UW Horticulture Department and a Scotch whisky sampler at the Malt House, in events that take you back in time, to the farm and the Scottish highlands.

Wonder Ball

Friday, Sept. 9

This black-tie gala (theme: the Roaring ’20s) benefits the Madison Children’s Museum. Dan Fox and Heritage catering will serve Prohibition-era cocktails and cuisine from the Jazz Age. At 100 N. Hamilton St., 7 pm. For tickets ($150) call 608-256-6445, ext. 537.

Farm to Flavor dinner

Thursday, Sept. 15

Sample the results of a collaborative plant-breeding program that’s been adapting fruits and vegetables for organic farms in Wisconsin with small plates from local chefs (including Tory Miller and Daniel Bonanno). Ken Greene of Hudson Valley Seed Library will lead a discussion on crop varieties, culture and art. At UW Dejope Residence Hall, 640 Elm Drive, 6:30-9 pm. Tickets ($35/advance, $40/day of) at tinyurl.com/farmtoflavor.

Scotch whisky sampler

Thursday, Sept. 15

Taste the smoothest Speyside Scotch whiskies the highlands have to offer, including 12-year Glenlivet and Glenfarclas, 15-year Glenfiddich and more; six for $19. At the Malt House, 2609 E. Washington Ave., 5:30-8 pm. More info on the Malt House’s Facebook page.

