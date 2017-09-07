Eats events

× Expand mus

Safe trails food carts

Fridays and Saturdays, Sept. 8-16

To help promote safety on city bike paths, the Marquette Neighborhood Association is spearheading a new late-night food cart locale behind Mickey’s Tavern. The first two weekends are a trial. If things go well, food carts will operate in the cul-du-sac by the Yahara River bridge crossing through the end of October. So far, Jakarta, Cafe Costa Rica, Fast-N-Fresh and Ribmasters have signed on. Carts will vend from 9 pm-1 am.

Tap takeover

Friday-Sunday, Sept. 8-10

One Barrel Brewing debuts a new brew, Olbrich Oktoberfest, exclusively at the Biergarten in Olbrich Park. One Barrel’s regular lineup is also available. At 3527 Atwood Ave., 3-10 pm on Friday; noon-10 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Dogtoberfest

Sunday, Sept. 10

Don’t miss the Dane County Humane Society’s annual Dogtoberfest fundraiser at Capital Brewery’s biergarten. The Ugly Apple, OSS Madison and Miko Poké (with vegan options) will vend at this dog-friendly event. Live bluegrass and the ever-popular dog costume contest complete the romp. Four-legged guests must be on leashes (no flexi-leashes!). And of course you can get a beer. Suggested donation is $10. At 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, 11 am-4 pm.