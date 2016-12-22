Eight essential Madison dishes in 2016

Madison has its enduring classics that need no elaboration. The cheese curds at the Old Fashioned. Bob’s Bad Breath Burger from the Weary Traveler. Hot spicy cheese bread from Stella’s Bakery. But what are the up-and-comers Madison was eating this year? Here are eight essential Madison dishes from 2016.

1. The cretzel at Field Table

This love child of a pretzel and a croissant pairs buttery dough with a salty, shatteringly crisp exterior. It’s stuffed either with pimento or beer cheese, and its big flavor belies its small size.

2. Fig and bacon pizza at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies

While the Trenton-style tomato pie may be the namesake, the salty/sweet fig and bacon-topped pizza has become Sal’s signature dish. It’s won the status of a classic.

3. Black garlic and mushroom pizza at Lucille

This wood-fired white pie boasts ingredients that register salty, funky, creamy, smoky and sweet.

4. Hawaii-style bowl at Miko Poké

The ahi tuna is clean and fresh, and the soy-based Poké Sauce is a savory base for the more delicate fresh flavors of cucumber and edamame.

5. Brandy-cured foie gras at Red Sushi

This luscious dish to share is served on crostini with red onion marmalade and peach-basil jam.

6. Tacos from the El Grito Taqueria trailer

With combos like an ancho brisket with peanut sauce and sweet potato topped with 27-ingredient mole, the cart drew crowds at pop-ups from Gib’s to the Robin Room and at a semi-permanent gig at 11. N. Allen St.

7. The limited-edition cheeseburger at Estrellón on Wednesday nights

Come early; these gooey, cheese-laden, brisket-based, secret-sauce-blessed burgers on challah buns do sell out.

8. Fried mushrooms with black garlic and caramelized shallot vinaigrette at Forequarter

If it’s still on the seasonal menu, it’s a go-to. Another reason why mushrooms and black garlic may be the ingredients of the year.

Photo credits: 2. James Norton/Heavy Table, 3. Laura Zastrow, 4. Carolyn Fath, 5. Ryan Wisniewski, 8. Forequarter