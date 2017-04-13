Openings and closings

× Expand Linda Falkenstein

Now open

LJ’s Sports Tavern & Grill has opened at 8 N. Paterson St. (608-286-1951) in the Galaxie apartment/condo complex. The large menu includes sandwiches, salads, wraps, burgers and, most importantly, a Friday fish fry, featuring ocean perch, lake perch, cod and shrimp. An all-you-can-eat option is available for the ocean perch. Kitchen open 11 am-10 pm daily; bar open later.

Zandru’s Tapas Bar & Restaurant has opened at 419 State St. (608-960-8272) in the former Palmyra, beginning with dinner hours (5-11 pm) and plans to offer lunch next week. The tapas are joined by charcuterie, paellas and a handful of entrees.

Good Food Low Carb Cafe is now open at 4674 Cottage Grove Road (608-630-8400) in the Rolling Meadows shopping center. The brick-and-mortar venture of the popular food carts features salads, wraps and soups; “zoodle” bowls made from zucchini and summer squash noodles; gluten-free flatbreads; and local pasture-raised chicken wings and other appetizers. Open 11 am-8 pm Mon.-Fri., 9 am-3 pm Sat.-Sun.

Limited hours

4&20 Bakery, 305 N. Fourth St., is open 8:30 am-2:30 pm Sat.-Sun. The eatery is recovering after the sudden death last month of baker Mandy Puntney.

Closing

Mezze, 414 W. Gilman St. The final day is April 19.