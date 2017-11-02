× Expand Linda Falkenstein Chicken bento at Taiwan Little Eats.

Taiwan Little Eats (608-251-8529) has opened at 320 State St., in the former Mad City Frites. The Taiwanese street-eats spot focuses on bubble teas as well as crispy chicken cutlets, tea eggs and the snack known as coffin toast — “fried, crunchy, thick toast hollowed out and filled with steaming hot corn chowder.” Closed Mondays.

Bistro Honda (608-695-3507) is taking over the former Coffee Gallerie in Northside Town Center, 1865 Northport Drive. In a first for the north side, the eatery will serve Japanese food, with plenty of vegetarian options.

Longtable Beer Cafe (608-841-2337), the second restaurant from the owners of Brasserie V, is now open at 7545 Hubbard Ave. in Middleton.

Soga Shabu Shabu has reopened in its new space at 515 State St.