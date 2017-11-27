The Carpenters buy a coffeehouse

× Expand Jane Burns Firefly Coffeehouse and Artisan Cheese in Oregon. l.-r.: former owner and new owner Jeanne Carpenter.

A longtime Oregon coffee shop is about to get a little cheesier.

Firefly Coffeehouse is changing owners. Jeanne Carpenter, founder of Wisconsin Cheese Originals and former specialty cheese buyer for Metcalfe’s Markets, and her husband, Uriah, are taking over ownership on Dec. 1 and changing the name to Firefly Coffeehouse & Artisan Cheese.

Carpenter will add a cheese case after the new year.

“We want to have a nice array of artisan cheeses,” Carpenter says. “It takes time to do that right and I don’t want to rush it.”

The Carpenters are buying Firefly from Erika Weidler, who has owned the shop at 114 N. Main St. for 12 years and is selling to pursue other interests. In addition to adding cheese, the new owners plan to add grab-and-go salads and sandwiches.

Even when the new case is added, cheese won’t be a major part of the operation. “It will be a lot less than anyone is selling in Madison,” Carpenter says. “We’re not going to be competing with Fromagination or Metcalfe’s.”

Carpenter is a longtime Firefly patron and has held her Wisconsin Cheese Originals classes there. She’ll continue offering cheese classes at Firefly, as well as organizing cheese events in other locations. Next up is Cheesetopia in Milwaukee on April 8.

Carpenter plans to also add coffee events such as tastings, pairings and classes. “It’s first and foremost a coffee shop,” Carpenter says.

When Firefly adds its cheese case, it will be the second new small cheese shop to open in the area. Landmark Creamery Provisions opened Nov. 18 in Paoli.