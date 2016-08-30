Maintaining the vibe

× Expand Dylan Brogan News-BussesMarkwayTavern-08-30-2016 The quirky north-side tavern will get a freshen-up, not a full scale remodel.

The team behind the Tip Top Tavern is buying Busse’s Markway Tavern. The north-side pub, 2005 N. Sherman Ave., dates to the Prohibition era and is the “quintessential neighborhood bar,” says Ben Altschul, proprietor of the Tip Top.

“It’s almost like a time capsule in there. We aren’t looking to disconnect with the history; quite the opposite,” says Altschul. “It already has a connection with the neighborhood, and we will simply try to strengthen that.”

Altschul contacted Busse’s current owner, Mark Deadman, in June about purchasing the establishment. The bar has been on the market for several years but Deadman was in no hurry to sell.

“I called Mark up, and he said, ‘Well I’ll tell ya, I don’t need to sell it,’” recalls Altschul. “I told him, ‘That’s marvelous because I don’t need to buy it.’ He then said, ‘It sounds like we have something to talk about.’ We got along right away.”

Deadman has owned Busse’s Markway Tavern since 1996, a year before he ran unsuccessfully for Common Council. He says he bought the tavern to escape the trappings of his former career in corporate America.

“For a few years now, I’ve been seeking [a new owner] who appreciates the culture of the east side of Madison and the north side in particular. Someone who respects the patrons who have created the atmosphere at Busse’s,” says Deadman, who considered it his neighborhood bar before he bought it. “We have children of customers who were regulars at Busse’s 50 years ago.”

The bar was originally called Bob’s Midway Tavern because it was the halfway point for farmers traveling from Westport to downtown Madison. Bob’s was changed to Busse’s after Fred Busse bought the bar after World War II.

Deadman changed the name to Busse’s Markway Tavern to — forgive the pun — leave his mark on the place.

The building dates back to the early 1910s, when it likely functioned as a country grocery store as well as a tavern. Deadman says he can track every owner of the bar back to the early 1930s.

Lisa Lauren, who will serve as the new general manager, says the plan is to feature such cocktails as Manhattans and vermouth-heavy martinis that suit the historic setting. Other than removing the gambling machines, the new team doesn’t plan to change the look and feel of Busse’s very much. They will meet individually with the bar’s longtime staff to discuss staying on after the transition. Donna Berres, a relative of the original Busse, has tended bar at the tavern for close to 30 years.

“We not trying to go in and change anyone’s routine, customers or patrons,” says Lauren.

The final sale of the bar will go through after a new liquor license is obtained from the city. It could be up and running under new management by November.

“I look forward to [Altschul’s] staff and creativity,” says Deadman. “I know they will do some really nice things that will make it even better.”