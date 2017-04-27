Restaurant week? Try restaurant month!

May is restaurant month in Monona. The Monona East Side Business Alliance is spearheading the program for the first time this year and hopes to make it an annual event.

Unlike some other restaurant week promotions, participating establishments — in both Monona and on Madison’s east side — won’t be offering prix fixe menus. Monona Restaurant Month is more like a culinary scavenger hunt or food tour that ends with a prize giveaway.

Here’s how it works: The first step is to obtain a “Bite Card” (available at participating restaurants or online at mononaeastside.com/restaurantmonth-may2017). Customers must then collect stickers by spending $8 at a minimum of 12 of the 21 restaurants participating in the program. The Bite Card must be turned in before June 5; the prize drawing is June 7. Prizes include restaurant gift card packs of $375, $200, $125 and $100.

Participating restaurants include the Breakwater, Daisy Cafe & Cupcakery, Java Cat, Mr. Brew’s Taphouse-Monona, North of the Bayou, Off Broadway Drafthouse, Rosie’s Coffee Bar & Bakery, Stalzy’s Deli, V.F.W. Post 7591, Waypoint Public House, Willy Street Co-op East, Culver’s-Cottage Grove Road, Fraboni’s-Monona, Happy Wok-South Towne, Noodles & Company-Monona Drive, Pedro’s, Qdoba-Monona, Silver Eagle Bar & Grill, Taco John’s, the Tower Inn and Tully’s II.

Contest details are online at mononaeastside.com.