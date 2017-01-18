New Food Fight restaurant Canteen to replace Nostrano

× Expand Linda Falkenstein

The Food Fight Restaurant Group is adding another restaurant to its empire. In May, Canteen is slated to open in the space now home to Nostrano, in the historic Jackman building located at the tip of South Hamilton Street on the Capitol Square.

“It’s a neighborhood taqueria. So, high-quality tacos, great tortillas and some other Mexican dishes,” says Greg Frank of Food Fight. “We’ll be doing a full bar with a focus on tequila and mezcal, something the Square doesn’t really have right now.”

Tim and Elizabeth Dahl, owners of Nostrano, first opened the Italian bistro in 2010. There is no set date for when Nostrano will close, but it will remain in business at least through Valentine’s Day. The couple put the restaurant on the market in October 2015 after deciding to spend more time with family.

“With no viable offers, Tim and Elizabeth came to us to see if we had interest,” writes Caitlin Suemnicht of Food Fight in a press release. “We really like the location. It’s a charming space within a historic building, and there is great pedestrian traffic in the area. We thought it would be a wonderful spot for a taqueria concept that we’ve been working on. We are glad we were able to make a deal with the Dahls and look forward to bringing our new concept to life in the space.”

Frank says Food Fight will take over Nostrano’s lease and purchase some of the existing equipment in the building. The restaurant group plans on some “light cosmetic remodeling” only, starting on March 1.

“We’ll be painting and redecorating, but we expect to be doing business on May 1,” says Frank.

Canteen will be Food Fight’s 20th restaurant in the Madison area. The restaurant group already has two restaurants on the Square, Tavernakaya and the Coopers Tavern. Other Food Fight restaurants downtown include Cento, DLUX, Fresco and Johnny Delmonico’s Steakhouse.