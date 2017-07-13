Openings and closings

× Expand Dylan Brogan

Openings

Village Pizza is set to open this summer at the former home of Bob’s Copy Shop at 616 University Ave. The new eatery will serve thin- and thick-crust pizzas, sandwiches and salads. Owner Arturo Ruiz is also seeking an alcohol license to serve beer. Village Pizza will be open late, until 2 am daily.

Lola’s Cafe, 610 Junction Road, opened this week. The cafe is serving American-style breakfast and lunch. Proprietor Francisco Gonzalez also owns Francisco’s Cantina downtown. His extended family is also behind Park Street’s Taqueria Guadalajara. Here, the menu includes breakfast burritos, omelets, pancakes and frittatas, as well as lunch items like BLTs and patty melts. The restaurant also serves brunch drinks, including mimosas.

Closed

The Tiki Shack has served its last Mai Tai. The establishment has operated on the 100 block of State Street for nearly a decade. Its current owners, Caleb Percevecz and Danny Mijal, agreed to surrender their license for the Tiki Shack as a condition to sell alcohol at their new bar on East Washington Avenue, Hail Mary Sports Grill. Tiki Shack had come under recent scrutiny from city officials for not being a bona fide restaurant, part of its terms for a liquor license (the space has no commercial kitchen).

Hamilton’s on the Square, 101 N. Hamilton St. The bistro opened in the summer of 2015 at the site of the former Blue Marlin.