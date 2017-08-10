Openings, closings, changes and winners

Winner

The Heritage Tavern, 131 E. Mifflin St., won the first ever Madison Burger Week, with its Heritage Wagyu Burger. Apparently combining wagyu beef with Wisconsin-made Marieke foenegreek gouda, short rib filling, chili aioli, mustard and pickled red onions is the way to Mad City burger eaters’ hearts.

Now open

Stella Blu Cafe (608-285-9085) has opened at 1 Sherman Terrace, near Tenney Park. The Italian-inflected cafe serves coffee, pastries, panini, salads and soups and is open 7 am-2 pm Tues.-Fri., and 9 am-1 pm Sat.-Sun. It’s run by the owners of Flambe Gourmet cooking school, just next door.

Changes

Soga Shabu Shabu, located on the second story at 508 State St., is closed this month. It will reopen in September across the street at 515 State St., formerly Mia Za’s.

Closed

5th Element Coffee, 2510 University Ave.