Openings and closings

Now open

Chocolaterian has opened its second location at 6637 University Ave., Middleton (608-836-1156). The confectionary and coffee shop is located in the former Scott’s Pastry Shoppe. Hours are 9 am-9 pm Mon.-Thurs., 9 am-9:30 pm Fri., 9 am-10 pm Sat. In summer, it’s closed on Sundays, but there will be fall and winter hours.

The Hail Mary Sports Grill has opened at 401 E. Washington Ave. (608-467-3016) in the former Bellini space. Originally the Our Savior Lutheran Church, it was converted to The Monastery restaurant in 1980, according to Madison Food by Nichole Fromm and JonMichael Rasmus. Current hours are 11 am-midnight daily.

Changes

Cafe Zoma, 2326 Atwood Ave., is expected to be sold July 1. Managing partner Kristian DiPersio, currently floor manager/event coordinator for Graze, says Cafe Zoma will remain a coffee shop but that the food offerings will slowly expand to include more locally sourced, Italian-inspired food and pastries. He is not sure whether the name will change. His brother, Conner DiPersio, is also a partner in the new venture.

Sumo Sushi & Hibachi is coming to the site of the defunct Hometown Buffet at 1745 Parkside Drive, just off East Washington Avenue near East Towne Mall.