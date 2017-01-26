Making a raclette

The Swiss cheese scrape comes to Madison

by

So “raclette” is the name of the cheese, a semi-hard cow’s milk version that melts well. “Raclette” is also the name of the dish — melted cheese, scraped off the block and usually served on crusty bread or potatoes. Comfort food for the winter, the dish is suddenly of the moment in Madison.

Monthly raclette service at Porter, the new Gilbert Altschul venture at the depot on West Washington, started in late December. Now Fromagination will be featuring raclette daily during the noon hour.

“Raclette is rooted in Swiss tradition, and it’s always been in the back of my mind to do, once I had the right venue for it,” says Altschul. He was also inspired by the raclette cheese produced by Emmi Roth of Monroe.

Often raclette is made under a broiler, says Altschul, but he took a different route: “I built my own [cheese] stand and bought a Searzall for my blowtorch.” Porter’s first raclette service, with about 40 tickets, sold out in 48 hours. The next event is slated for Feb. 23. Tickets, $15, get patrons “as much cheese as they want, plus a plate with roasted vegetables and some prosciutto,” says Altschul. James Juedes, a sommelier and co-owner of the forthcoming Casseta Kitchen, is choosing wines for the events, which Altschul wants to keep accessible for experimentation, with smaller pours available. More info is on Porter’s Facebook page.

In lieu of its traditional fondue lunches in February, Fromagination will be offering raclette from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, beginning Feb. 1, with bread, cornichons and other pickled vegetables for $7.50; with a side salad, $10.

Tags

by

Dining2016_sprocket300x50

Print

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer