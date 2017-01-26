Making a raclette

× Expand Eric Tadsen

So “raclette” is the name of the cheese, a semi-hard cow’s milk version that melts well. “Raclette” is also the name of the dish — melted cheese, scraped off the block and usually served on crusty bread or potatoes. Comfort food for the winter, the dish is suddenly of the moment in Madison.

Monthly raclette service at Porter, the new Gilbert Altschul venture at the depot on West Washington, started in late December. Now Fromagination will be featuring raclette daily during the noon hour.

“Raclette is rooted in Swiss tradition, and it’s always been in the back of my mind to do, once I had the right venue for it,” says Altschul. He was also inspired by the raclette cheese produced by Emmi Roth of Monroe.

At Porter, the cheese is melted over roasted vegetables, prosciutto and bread.

Often raclette is made under a broiler, says Altschul, but he took a different route: “I built my own [cheese] stand and bought a Searzall for my blowtorch.” Porter’s first raclette service, with about 40 tickets, sold out in 48 hours. The next event is slated for Feb. 23. Tickets, $15, get patrons “as much cheese as they want, plus a plate with roasted vegetables and some prosciutto,” says Altschul. James Juedes, a sommelier and co-owner of the forthcoming Casseta Kitchen, is choosing wines for the events, which Altschul wants to keep accessible for experimentation, with smaller pours available. More info is on Porter’s Facebook page.

In lieu of its traditional fondue lunches in February, Fromagination will be offering raclette from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Saturday, beginning Feb. 1, with bread, cornichons and other pickled vegetables for $7.50; with a side salad, $10.