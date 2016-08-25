Raw fish and coffee

× Expand Carolyn Fath The new Lucky’s Bar & Grill has a potent post-industrial vibe, drawing on unique elements of its site, a former garage.

Miko Poké, 2701 Monroe St., opened this week in part of the former Bluephies. Everly, which will occupy the rest of the space, is expected to open later this fall. The two “California-inspired” restaurants are the latest projects from the Food Fight Restaurant Group. Miko Poké’s specialty (and namesake) is a Hawaiian raw fish salad called “poke.”

Red Sushi served its last roll on King Street this week. The popular sushi spot will re-open Aug. 28 at 301 W. Washington Ave. There, it will be able to seat three times as many patrons (if you include the new patio space), according to co-owner Tanya Zhykharevich.

Cafe Social Coffee, 102 N. Bedford St., is up and running in the new luxury student high-rise called UnCommon. This is Cafe Social’s first brick-and-mortar location; it also sells coffee from a sporty yellow truck. Cafe Social sources and roasts its beans in the Andes region of Colombia.

The East Washington Avenue corridor will soon have a fifth coffee shop between the 700 and 1200 blocks. Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee, 1216 E.Washington Ave., is slated to open a new shop in November. It’s part of McGrath Property Group’s new luxury apartment building dubbed the “Factory District.” Nearby in the Robinia Courtyard project, the former A-OK is (at least for now) called the Black Locust Café.

The whiskey bar Cask & Ale, 212 State St., is now open. The tavern carries 300 whiskeys from around the globe. Rest easy, hopheads, there are more than 25 beers on tap, too. New floors, booths, shelving and handmade countertops were installed this summer. The space was most recently home to 608 Restaurant and Bar, which moved to Fordem Avenue earlier this year. Unlike 608, Cask & Ale will be serving only drinks — no food.

Lucky’s Bar & Grill has moved down the block to a new location at 1313 Regent St., formerly the Foreign Car Specialists repair shop. The new space is three times bigger than its old location. This fall, the pub will ramp up to serve craft beers brewed on-site.

Haldi Masala, 7475 Mineral Point Rd., has replaced the short-lived Kangchen Indian Restaurant on the city’s west side. The new establishment will serve South Indian cuisine and offer a lunch buffet.

Soul food restaurant Sweet Tea, 122 State St., is now operating out of the storefront adjacent to the Fountain Bar. The eatery is open late — 1 a.m. — every day but Sunday. The menu changes daily, but expect to find baked ham, fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, steamed cabbage and other Southern classics. The space was most recently home to the Fountain Express.