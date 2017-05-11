Openings and closings

× Expand Chris Hynes

Now open

Canteen has opened at 111. S. Hamilton St. (608-285-5703) in the historic Jackman building (former home to Nostrano). Tacos ($3-$4.50), plates and a large menu of cocktails, tequilas and mezcals are the stars here.

Bear & Bottle has opened at 601 N. Sherman Ave. (608-630-8800). The gastropub is owned by Tim Thompson (who also operates the Free House Pub in Middleton and the Flying Hound in Fitchburg). The north side rejoices.

Eno Vino Downtown is open at the newAC Hotel, 1 N. Webster St. (608-455-0663-8400), daily at 4 pm.

Ogden’s North Street Diner at 560 North St. (608-455-0663), kitty-corner from the Tip Top, is now serving breakfast and sandwiches until mid-afternoon.

Closed

4&20 Bakery, 305 N. 4th St., following a stint of weekends-only hours after the sudden death of baker Mandy Putney in March.