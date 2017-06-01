Ain’t no party like a scenting party

× Expand Will wine join hors d’oeuvres in the Soap Opera’s charming back garden?

There are worse names for a tavern than the Soap Opera. But the longtime State Street retailer isn’t turning into a bar. Owner Stacey Scannell is seeking a license to serve wine and beer at scent events in the downtown shop.

“We just want to be able to provide wine for people who gather in our beautiful garden area behind the store. Most people don’t even know we have it,” says Scannell, who bought the well known business with her husband, Sean, in 2016.

The Soap Opera is one of downtown’s longest-running retail shops. Since 1972, it’s been selling body care goods, perfumes, essential oils and other aromatic products on the 300 block of State Street. This year, Scannell has been booking custom scenting parties (sans the alcohol) at the store. Partygoers dine on cheese, veggie platters and other hors d’oeuvres while staff create custom fragrances for guests.

“People are willing to spend money on an experience,” Scannell explains. “If people want a custom perfume, they can come in and do that any time. But, throw in a little food, some atmosphere and yes, a glass of wine, it’s now an experience. I think it will increase our retail sales.”

Even with a license to serve alcohol, the events will remain family-friendly, Scannell says. She sees them as appropriate for birthday and graduation celebrations, bachelorette parties and for friends looking to share a fun activity with each other.

“For example, a bridal shower. You don’t want to just go bar hopping. You might have some younger kids or older people in the group who don’t want drinking to be the focus,” Scannell says. “People want to go out with their friends and have fun. They don’t just want to go buy something.”

The Soap Opera isn’t charging for private parties at the store. There will be an expectation that guests who create a personalized perfume will purchase the scent. Scannell says it’s a very individualized process.

“We first ask what kind of scents you naturally gravitate toward. Then we look at you, see what type of person you are and what vibe you want to give off when you enter a room. We’ll find a scent that you’ll absolutely love,” Scannell says. “We then figure out how you want to wear it. It can be a roll-on, a lotion or a spray perfume. It’s up to you.”

Scannell says the Soap Opera, like many brick-and-mortar stores, is contending with more customers shopping online. In addition to hosting parties, the Soap Opera also recently overhauled its website to bolster sales. But as far as retail goes, Scannell says the Soap Opera is in good shape.

“We are fortunate because we have the best customers in the business. We have people who have been shopping here for 45 years,” Scannell says. “But like it or not, traditional retail is really suffering. So like a lot of businesses, we are adapting.”

The Soap Opera’s liquor license is scheduled for a hearing before the Alcohol License Review Committee on on June 21.