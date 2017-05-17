Wanna buy a legend?

There’s a new item on the menu at Ella’s Deli: now you can buy the restaurant itself.

The business and building — a local landmark on East Washington Avenue that has provided children's entertainment, kosher-style meals and dozens of ice cream flavors since 1976 — is listed online for $1.4 million.

Owners Ken and Judy Balkin weren’t immediately available for comment, but Katie West, a realtor with Oakbrook Corporation, confirmed that the restaurant and ice cream parlor went up for sale on Monday.

“[The Balkins] are ready to retire. They’ve been running the business for 41-plus years and it’s just time,” says West. “It’s really hard for them because this has been their life, day in and day out for decades.”

She adds: “They hope that it will continue on as Ella’s Deli and the new owner will run it as Ella’s Deli.”

And yes, if you buy the restaurant, the carousel is included.

There’s plenty of appeal to the place, says West, adding that an adjacent rental house with three apartments is included in the deal.

“Ella’s is a piece of Madison history,” she explains.”It’s a great place with tons of stuff and games for kids inside.”

Known for their matzo ball soup and signature ice cream desserts — like the $70 Masterpiece Sundae that boasts 32 scoops of ice cream and can feed a small bar mitzvah — the restaurant has drawn diners for generations.

“A lot of us in Madison grew up going there and now we take our kids there,” says West.