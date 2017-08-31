× Expand Tommy Washbush

When it comes to Badgers games, a tailgate is a state of mind. You might say that anything you do before kickoff is your tailgate — “That’s my tailgate” = “That’s my jam.” There will be tailgates all along Regent Street, wedged in any available spot, including the lot at Budget Bicycle. Some are private; some are ad hoc and welcoming to all. Isthmus sponsors a tailgate behind Wingstop; win tickets via Instagram and Facebook. Here’s a roundup of more public options.

Classic: Jordan’s Big 10 Pub

1330 Regent St.

This is the place to head for a fish fry on the Friday before a game, with beer-battered cod, lemon-pepper walleye, Cajun walleye, bluegill, perch, popcorn shrimp, deep-fried butterfly shrimp and more. We like to go basic with the beer-battered cod and homemade chips. The side to look for is clam chowder — if not the best in the city, darn close.

Come game day, tailgating happens in the parking lot and the L-shaped restaurant and bar. You may not have realized that the Big 10 Pub even has a parking lot, but by Regent Street standards on game days, this small patch of asphalt is a gift from God. Because the Big 10 serves beer and mixed drinks from two outdoor bars and two inside, you may actually have a chance to get a drink here. “They have a large capacity and serve drinks fast,” says a Badgers game day veteran. Their food is good, but it can be hard to find a place to sit down; all tables become communal as you get to know your fellow Badgers.

BONUS: There’s a row of Porta-Potties (and the importance of this cannot be overestimated) outside.

New kid on the block: Sconniebar

1421 Regent St.

Here’s another Regent Street eatery you never realized had a parking lot. Sconniebar serves inside and out: hamburgers, brats, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, cheese curds and even a steak sandwich. If you don’t have tickets to the game, this is a good place to go. The television screens are many and they are large.

The people’s tailgate: Rocky Rococo

1301 Regent St.

At last! The one Regent Street restaurant you might actually remember as having a parking lot, and yes, Rocky’s puts it to good use. Outside, there’s a grill with burgers and brats, a full bar and lots of draft beer choices. “It’s relatively chill,” says one Rocky’s aficionado. You want a slice of pizza, go inside. Haven’t had a Rocky’s slice for a while? Absence makes the heart grow fonder. They’re really good. BONUS: Greenbush Bakery, where there’s “not so much a line as a drunken mob,” according to counter staff, is right there selling fresh, warm doughnuts. The good news is most of the mob is not actually waiting for doughnuts.

All about the brew: Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub

1313 Regent St.

The new Lucky’s 1313 in the former Foreign Car Specialists is roomy, and that’s a good thing because it does not hold an auxiliary outdoor tailgate. The game day menu is abbreviated — chicken sandwiches, brats and burgers. And it will be crowded.

They have it cornered: HotelRED

1501 Monroe St.

“There will be 300 to 400 people in the building on a game day,” advises the representative at the front desk. In addition to the hotel’s restaurant (The Wise), two event rooms hold the throng. I can’t say how early you have to get there to snag coveted spots at the small outside patio, right at the corner of Regent and Monroe. The kitchen serves a limited menu of brats, hamburgers and cheese curds. Last year, HotelRED went rogue with the addition of fish tacos. No confirmation yet on whether they’ll return.

Screen time: The Red Zone

1212 Regent St.

Four bars inside and a beer garden outside means that lines tend to go fast. The food menu is slightly more expansive than at some bars, with grilled cheese and even a BLT in addition to the usual brats and burgers. BONUS: 35 large flat-screen TVs.

Not far from the madding crowd: Buckingham’s Bar & Grill

802 Regent St.

Outside, a grill, two bars and televisions. Inside will be jammed; outside, less so. The menu sticks to the Matthew, Mark, Luke and John of game day foods — brats, burgers, chicken sandwiches and cheese curds.

Family-friendly: Badger Bash at Union South

This tailgate starts two-and-a-half hours before kickoff and features the Spirit Squad and the UW Marching Band. Balconies surrounding the courtyard of Union South are lined with fans and alumni waiting for the band. Kids will dance or at least jump around to “If You Want to Be a Badger,” etc., as alums tear up to the strains of “Varsity.” Beer is in the Sett; mixed drinks off the patio. There’s even a wine bar near the coffee shop.

Band-friendly: Badgerville on the Engineering Mall; at the Field House on 11/18 only

This UW-sanctioned tailgate, sponsored by Johnsonville, is also brat-friendly (we mean the sausage, but kids are welcome). There’s a roster of great local bands like Hometown Sweethearts (9/9), Wheelhouse (9/30), Pat McCurdy (11/11) and Madison County (11/18).