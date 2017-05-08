Yum Yum Fest 2017 to feature more chefs, net more money for charity

× Expand Carolyn Fath Undergound's Yum Yum Cup from 2015.

What do you get when you put 30 local chefs, a wide selection of liquor, wine and beer and a DJ spinning records, all in one place?

According to Madison Area Chef Network (MACN) executive director Bryan Weinstein, a really good party. That’s Yum Yum Fest, a showcase for small plates from area chefs.

“It’s a day of partying, eating and drinking,” Weinstein says. “Come listen to some music, eat a lot of food, drink a little bit — responsibly — and have fun.”

Yum Yum Fest is on the move. After three years at Central Park, the festival will kick off its fourth year at Breese Stevens Field.

The location, history and infrastructure at Breese is what Weinstein describes as the perfect fit for the growing festival.

“We were looking for a home and a strategic partner to work with to build on momentum we’ve had, to keep growing it and making it better every year,” says Weinstein.

This year the festival will feature food from 30 area chefs highlighting fare from such restaurants as A Pig in a Fur Coat, Sardine, Lucille, The Green Owl Cafe, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies and Alton Brown’s lunch spot of choice — Casetta Kitchen.

The location isn’t the only thing that’s new this year.

MACN has committed to donating $10,000 to charity — $5,000 to Community Action Coalition for South Central Wisconsin, Inc., for the Double Dollars Program and $5,000 to The River Food Pantry.

While proceeds from ticket sales in years past have been slated to go to area programs, including the Madison Parks Foundation, Weinstein and MACN wanted to ensure a large chunk of money would go to charity.

“It was really important to make that a main focus this year,” says Weinstein. “We’re pledging this money because the most important thing for us is to give back to the community, especially to people who are improving the food system here in Madison.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 9 a.m.

Yum Yum Fest

August 6, 3-8 pm. Breese Stevens Field, 917 E. Mifflin St.

yumyumfest.org/

Tickets ($10) go on sale Friday, May 12 at 9 am. Day-of tickets $13.50. Additionally, dishes at the event cost $5 each.