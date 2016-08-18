It’s back back

× Expand Carolyn Fath

Chef Dan Bonanno of A Pig in A Fur Coat says Yum Yum Fest is his chance to try something new. He’ll be selling a Korean-style dish: Grilled beef bulgogi with kimchi, rice, cucumbers and nori.

“I don’t normally make it. But it’s my day off, it’s a festival and I want to have some fun too,” says Bonanno.

Yum Yum Fest, now in its third year, returns to Central Park Aug. 21 from 3-8 p.m. The one-day food festival is organized by the Madison Area Chefs Network and the Madison Parks Foundation.

Yum Yum Fest is “a perfect way to spend in an afternoon in Madison,” says event organizer Bob Hemauer. “What’s unique is chefs get to stretch their legs, do something a little different. It’s really food-focused like no other festival in Madison,” says Hemauer.

Bonanno won’t be the only chef making something special for Yum Yum. Grampa’s Pizzeria won’t be serving pizza — instead, truffled chicken dumplings with foie gras torchon is on their menu. El Grito, a food cart known for its tacos, will feature Lap Xuong sausage over rice noodles. Salvatore’s Tomato Pies will be serving saltimbocca-style veal rotolo. Heritage Tavern has suckling pig with coconut red curry. You’ll find wood-fired roasted duck crepes at Sardine’s stand. Mezze will be cooking salt-cured lamb kebabs. And Sujeo is offering Thai-style fried wild Alaskan rockfish. And don’t worry, many vendors will also be offering vegetarian options.

Admission to the festival is $10; each of the 25 participating restaurants will be serving one item that will cost $5.

After expenses are covered, proceeds will benefit the parks foundation, Yum Yum organizers say.

“[Yum Yum Fest] has been extremely generous. They are one of our biggest donors. More than $10,000 over the past two years,” says Stephanie Franklin, executive director of the Madison Parks Foundation.

Three restaurants from Milwaukee will be joining the festivities. The Chinese restaurant DanDan plans on bringing a ham crepe with scallions and egg. The Vanguard, a sausage bar, will have a beef salad with heirloom tomatoes and Wisconsin cheeses. Sanford, which serves New American cuisine in the Cream City, will be selling roasted lamb belly with hop leaf tabbouleh and apricot yogurt.

Yum Yum Fest will have plenty of desserts too. Adamah Neighborhood Table will serve a trio of petit sufganiyot (Israeli donuts). Nostrano will be whipping up grape or brambleberry ice cream floats with buttermilk gelato. Surprisingly, the Underground Butcher stand won’t be serving any meat, in favor of blueberry and mint chocolate chip push pops.

See yumyumfest.org for a full schedule and menu. Gil Altschul, owner of Grampa’s Pizzeria and Gib’s Bar, says Yum Yum Fest is Madison’s definitive food festival.

“For people who are really into food, it’s a great way to experience a whole bunch of things all in one place. Maybe learn about some restaurants you didn’t know about already.”