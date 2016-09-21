Isthmus Picks Playlist (9/22/16 - 9/28/16)

Listen to tracks from artists playing shows we're excited about in Madison during the week of September 22-28, 2016.

See these artists in Madison:

  • 9/23 - Elephant Revival at Majestic
  • 9/23 - Blitzen Trapper at High Noon Saloon
  • 9/23 - KT Tunstall at Barrymore
  • 9/23 - MOVITS! at Union South Sett
Print

Wednesday

September 21, 2016

Thursday

September 22, 2016

Friday

September 23, 2016

Saturday

September 24, 2016

Sunday

September 25, 2016

Monday

September 26, 2016

Tuesday

September 27, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do

ISTHMUS EVENTS

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer

  • Our guide to food around Madison