Isthmus seeks Sales Assistant

Isthmus Publishing is seeking a Sales Assistant to join our team.

Our growing and ever-evolving media company includes the weekly print edition, website and other digital assets, five signature annual events, and mobile payments platform.

Essential job functions include assisting the sales staff in fulfillment of multimedia advertising buys, and working directly with customers on creative marketing across all of our platforms. The ideal candidate will have a strong desire to work in the media industry, great communication skills, the ability to work well within a team environment, a solid work ethic, and social media prowess.

Please send cover letter and resume to:

Chad Hopper

Advertising Manager

hopper@isthmus.com

Isthmus is an Equal Opportunity Employer