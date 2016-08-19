Lite Packer Flyaway Contest Details

Enter to win a trip for two to Nashville for the Packer vs Tennessee game on November 13th, 2016 by taking a "selfie" with a Miller Lite in front of the Lite Packer Flyaway sign at any of the participating locations listed below. The November 12-14th Grand Prize ($3,000 value) includes:

  • Upper level end zone Packer tickets
  • 2 night hotel accomodations
  • Round trip air from Milwaukee
  • ESPN Prize Pack
  • Packer jersey for winner
  • Airport transportation

Enter at any of these locations:

  • 5th Quarter
  • A&W Pour House
  • Ace's Main Tap
  • Alt N Bachs
  • Arlington Inn
  • Attica Inc
  • Babe's
  • Back Country
  • Badger Bowl
  • Ballroom
  • Banushi's
  • BD's Eagles Nest
  • Beagles
  • Big Dog's Saloon
  • Black Earth Lanes
  • Black Kettle Eatery
  • Blarney Stone
  • Bob's Bar
  • Bob's Olde Chicago
  • Boomtown
  • Bowl A Vard
  • Brathouse
  • Brewer's Center Tavern
  • Brewster's Lanes
  • Brickhouse
  • Bridges Golf Course
  • Brother's
  • Brother's on Second
  • Cactus Club
  • Caddy Shack
  • Cahoots
  • Cardinal Cage
  • Caribou
  • Castle Rock Inn
  • Christy's Landing
  • Clayt's Corner Bar
  • Club 51
  • Club La Mark
  • Club Tavern
  • Coaches Club
  • Coliseum Bar
  • Connie's Home Plate
  • Copper Dome
  • Cotton Wood
  • Creekview Par 3
  • Dahmen's @ Hawks Landing
  • Daly"s
  • Dam Bar
  • Dam Near Home
  • Dave's White Rock
  • Deaks
  • Deerfield Pub
  • Dew Drop Inn
  • Doks Klassik Tavern
  • Doodles
  • Doolittle's Lancaster
  • Dots Double B
  • Doubledays
  • Draft House
  • Dutchmill Sports Club
  • E-Z Axis
  • Edge O' Dells
  • Farm Tavern
  • Fireball Lanes
  • Fishy's Bar And Grill
  • Friendly Inn
  • Friendly Tavern
  • Frontier Bar
  • Green Lantern
  • Halversons
  • Harley Blue
  • Harmaritas H
  • armony Bar
  • Headquarters Bar and Restaurant
  • Honkers
  • Hookers Resort
  • Hooterville Inn
  • Jack's Tap
  • Jim's Bar
  • JJ's Sand Bar
  • Jo's Kountry Bar
  • Jones Blackhawk
  • KD's
  • Kegonsa Cove
  • Kestrel Ridge Golf Course
  • Keystone Grill
  • Kurts Never Inn
  • Kurts Place
  • Lakeside
  • Lazy Oaf Lounge
  • Leisure Time Lanes
  • Leo's
  • Lloyd's
  • Lockwood Longshot
  • LR's Place
  • Luck of the Irish Bagley
  • Lucky's on the Lake
  • Lucky's Waunakee
  • Macs Stumble Inn
  • Main Depot
  • Main St Lanes
  • Marcines
  • Martin O'Gradys
  • MC Sports
  • McFarland Tavern
  • Mickey D's Corner Bar
  • Mid Town Pub
  • Middleton Sport Bowl
  • Missouri Tavern
  • Mojoz Saloon
  • Monk's Middleton 
  • Monkey Shines
  • Monks at the Wilderness
  • Monks Bar Wisconsin Dells
  • Monks Sun Prairie
  • Monte's Grill
  • Mulligans
  • Murphy's
  • Norm's
  • NV Corners
  • Old Smokey
  • Ole Duffers
  • Oregon Bowl
  • Ott Haus
  • Paoli Pub
  • Paul's Neighborhood Bar
  • Ped and Doc's Sports Bar
  • Pit Stop Pub
  • Pitchers Pub
  • Pizza Oven 
  • Pleasant Springs
  • Prairie Athletic Club
  • Puempels
  • Pumphouse
  • Randall's Uptown Bar
  • Red Mouse
  • Red N Deb's
  • Rehab
  • Remi's Thirsty Moose
  • Rev. Jims Roadhouse
  • Riley's
  • Rockdale Bar
  • Rocky Rococo Thierer Rd
  • Sand Bar
  • Sarbacker's
  • Sawmill Saloon
  • Schwoeglers Sugar River Lanes
  • Second Shot
  • Sheddy's
  • Showboat
  • Silver Eagle
  • Sinners
  • Sir Buks
  • Slice's Bar and Grill
  • Snicks
  • Spartan Pizza
  • Sparten Bowl
  • Sportsmen Lounge Muscoda
  • Sports Pub
  • Squirrels Nest
  • Sues Overtime Tap
  • Sundown Saloon
  • Swagger Inn
  • Tailgaters
  • Tamarack
  • Tanner's Bar and Grill
  • Ten Pin Alley
  • The Antique
  • The Cottonwood
  • The Gym Bar
  • The Keg
  • The Ridge
  • The Rivermill
  • The Riviera Bowl
  • The Shack
  • The Shed
  • The Shipwreck
  • The Ticket Sports Bar and Grill
  • Tootie's Bar and Grill
  • Topps Hideaway
  • Tower Inn
  • Towne Tap
  • Trailbrake Pizza
  • Treads Bar
  • Tully's II
  • Up the Street
  • VFW 1318
  • VFW 328
  • VFW Platteville
  • Viking Lanes
  • Village Lanes
  • Wagners
  • Waun-A Bowl
  • Willows Tavern
  • Wilson's
  • Wisconsin Riverside
  • Wooden Nickel
  • Woody N Annes
  • Yesterdaze II
  • Zach's
  • Zippy's

