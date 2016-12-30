Favorite albums of 2016 from Isthmus staff and music writers

In a year where we mourn the loss of David Bowie, Prince, Leonard Cohen, Sharon Jones and more, we celebrate the music they left behind. Here’s a sampling of 2016 releases that touched us, from staff and music writers at Isthmus.

  • Allison Geyer, Staff Writer: Huerco S., For Those of You Who Have Never (And Also Those Who Have)
  • Chris Winterhack, Marketing Director: Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool
  • Kathleen Andreoni, Events Director: Angel Olsen, My Woman
  • Rebecca Jaworski, Events Director: Ellie Goulding, "Still Falling for You"
  • Jeri Casper, Web Analyst: Dinosaur Jr., Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not
  • Lauren Ziegler, Account Executive: The Rolling Stones, Blue & Lonesome
  • Tom Whitcomb, Writer: PUP, The Dream is Over
  • Andy Moore, Writer: Loretta Lynn, Full Circle
  • Chelsey Dequaine, Writer: Sturgill Simpson, A Sailor's Guide to Earth
  • Brandon Clementi, Writer: Kero Kero Bonito, Bonito Generation
  • Stu Levitan, Writer: Leonard Cohen, You Want It Darker
  • Steven Potter, Writer: A Tribe Called Quest, We got it from Here... Thank You 4 Your service
  • Bob Koch, Calendar Editor: Hard Working Americans, Rest in Chaos
  • Catherine Capellaro, Arts & Culture Editor: David Bowie, Blackstar

