Against Me! to headline Live on King Street Sept. 29

This year’s free Live on King Street outdoor concert series has gradually rolled out a stellar lineup over the past week, but the Majestic Theatre saved a special surprise for the last show to be announced: Against Me! will be the headliner for the final 2017 concert on Sept. 29.

The punk band’s origins date to 1997. It was originally a solo project for leader Tom Gabel before gradually growing into a quartet. Their major commercial breakthrough came in 2007, with the Butch Vig-produced album New Wave. In 2012, Gabel came out as transgender, and is now Laura Jane Grace; she last visited Madison in April for a packed talk and acoustic performance at the UW Memorial Union.

The concert will also be a special anniversary celebration for the Majestic, 10 years to the day of its grand re-opening on Sept. 29, 2007. "In looking at what we wanted to do to celebrate 10 years of live music in Madison, Live On King Street just seemed like the only choice,” says co-owner Matt Gerding. “It’s our favorite thing to produce every year, and it’s just such a big thank you to the city for supporting the Majestic throughout the year.

“Plus, Against Me! is literally my favorite band, and they just represent everything that we stand for and love about our business, and live music in general. We couldn’t be more excited," adds Gerding.

Against Me! has played the Majestic three times over the past decade, but this will be their first Live on King Street concert. Opening sets will be by Los Angeles pop-punkers Bleached and Canadian rockers the Dirty Nil.

Gerding and Scott Leslie bought the historic downtown venue at 115 King St. in 2007; they also own the Blue Note and Rose Music Hall in Columbia, Missouri. As Majestic Live, they have also been actively booking shows at other Madison venues; in March the co-owners announced a merger with local concert promotion company Frank Productions.

Live on King Street concerts take place right outside the Majestic; gates are at 6 p.m., and all concerts start at 7 p.m. This summer’s lineup includes Dark Star Orchestra, June 23; Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band and the Handphibians, July 14; Brother Ali, Fringe Character and Lucien Parker, July 28; Shakey Graves, David Ramirez and Seasaw, Aug. 4; New Pornographers, Ought and Trophy Dad, Aug. 18; and Strand of Oaks, Dessa and Fever Marlene, Sept. 15.