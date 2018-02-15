Righteous babe still rising up

× Expand GMDThree

In a world that frequently sucks, there is comfort in knowing that Ani DiFranco is still out there being Ani DiFranco. The beloved singer-songwriter, activist and feminist icon released in 2017 her 20th studio album, Binary, a collection of songs exploring the personal and political.

Known for her relentless touring, DiFranco spent much of 2016 urging citizens to the polls with her “Vote Dammit” tour. In 2017 she launched her “Rise Up” tour, which emphasizes coming together for political change; that tour brings DiFranco to Madison on Feb. 25 for a performance at the Capitol Theater with openers Gracie and Rachel, a Brooklyn-based chamber-pop violin and piano duo.

“I’m just trying to put some positivity in the world and make connections with other people and help be a part of ‘The Resistance.’” DiFranco tells Isthmus. “On this latest release, I’ve just been trying to really access my communities — to literally not be alone in this.”

One of those connections is Wisconsin’s own Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, who provides backing vocals on “Zizzing,”a gorgeous and enigmatic song about a relationship breakdown. His signature northwoods wail is ethereal and ghostly, a perfect counterpoint to the tension and release of DiFranco’s raw and soulful lead. The pair first collaborated on the 2010 album version of Hadestown, a folk opera from singer-songwriter Anais Mitchell. “Since then we’ve just exchanged letters,” DiFranco says. “We still haven’t met. I’ve been flirting with the idea of turning up at his wonderful festival [Eaux Claires].”

DiFranco has a traveling festival of her own, Babefest, an all-women showcase that launched in 2016. This year’s event is happening in September in New York City’s Central Park. The festival combines music and performance with political activism, all in the name of empowering women. It’s a new effort but familiar territory for DiFranco, who has championed women’s issues for decades. While acknowledging that society has “a long way to go” before achieving equality, DiFranco feels optimistic about the power of the recent feminist movements.

“There’s just many, many generations of women who have tried to participate against all odds in the public spheres and to break the patriarchal molds, and I think you’re starting to see the effect take hold,” she says. “You’re beginning to have a critical mass of women who are at the table and for long enough that their humanity is becoming apparent to others at the table. The life experiences of women are suddenly holding weight.”