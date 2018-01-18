Blue Dream goodbyes

× Expand Scotify New York City-bound producer Chris LaBella performs in December with SqueakPIVOT, Ra’Shaun and Matt Rienes (from left).

You’d never suspect it from the outside, but some of Madison’s best hip-hop has been made in a tiny attic of a rented house on Tempkin Avenue.

Blue Dream Studios, crammed with music equipment and trippy light fixtures, is where producer, sound engineer and emcee Chris LaBella and his partner Norwei (real name David Dixon) produced and recorded much of Madison’s breakout artist Trapo’s Shade Trees LP. Rap-crooner Ra’Shaun’s upcoming album, Somewhere from Nowhere, was recorded there (and executively produced by LaBella). And the studio also produced tracks for Rich Robbins and Red the Bully.

Though Madison’s hip-hop scene has a long way to go to reach its potential, for the past six years, LaBella has been providing artists a space where they can express themselves.

“I put a lot of time into designing this space in terms of picking out the colors, putting in the sound absorption, doing the colored lights to create a vibe,” LaBella says. “Most of the people coming through this space aren’t going to be a big star. They just want to have that experience. It’s all about making people feel like a star.”

But LaBella, a Madison native, has decided to move to New York City, which means Blue Dream Studios will be shuttered soon. After a trip to New York last fall, LaBella began to lay the groundwork for a move, networking with industry professionals. He even made connections with a former manager for Brooklyn-based rapper Fabolous in a chance meeting at a clothing store. “Everything just worked out so serendipitously,” LaBella says. “Every step of the way it was like the universe was laying down signs like this is where I’m supposed to be.”

Going to New York, he says, will allow more room to grow his career. There is a bigger music economy, with more opportunities for earning money from engineering or renting out a studio. He plans to open a new studio somewhere within the five boroughs, but hasn’t decided whether to transfer the name Blue Dream.

LaBella’s collaborators say he will be missed. Dixon, who co-produced a number of projects with LaBella before he left the partnership in 2017, says he will always appreciate their time together. “I learned a lot just by watching how he does stuff,” Dixon says. “He’s so in tune with things like how a melody line will reflect someone’s verse, and how that will be in tune with the bassline.”

Ra’Shaun, the emcee who has worked with LaBella most closely, says that LaBella is one of the only locals he works with regularly because he listens carefully and isn’t afraid to give constructive feedback.

“Anywhere else I record at people will eventually tell you it sounds good, just to get it done,” Ra’Shaun says, adding that he plans to continue working with LaBella wherever he lands. “I know that if I’m recording with someone else, I can eventually send my vocals or whatever to [LaBella],” Ra’Shaun says. “He’s one of two people that has my sound down pat.”

Before he leaves, LaBella has tried to do as much work in Madison as possible, offering discounted recording sessions and private tutoring and running a concert series, Secret Sauce, back in December. LaBella intends to continue working with Madison artists, whether that involves collaborating online or putting together a collective for artist development.

“I’d still love to have an impact from a distance as well, which I don’t think will be too hard to maintain,” LaBella says.

Ra’Shaun believes LaBella’s move may even provide a boost for Madison’s artists.

“I’m not too bothered by him moving,” he says. “I know he’s going out there to pursue better opportunities, and him doing that might shine more light on me.”