× Expand Bob Summers Guitarists Tom Scholz (left) and Gary Pihl are technical wizards who built their own amps.

In 1976, artists as diverse as the Ramones, Warren Zevon and Boston released memorable self-titled debut albums. Four decades later — despite countless lineup changes, lawsuits and a suicide — Boston carries on.

“These are songs people related to back then and still do now,” says guitarist Gary Pihl, who joined Boston in 1986 and remains the band’s longest-tenured member behind original mastermind, 70-year-old Tom Scholz (who gives few interviews these days). “People always say the music you liked in high school is what you’ll listen to for the rest of your life. And that’s true — but we also have a lot of younger fans who found Boston through Guitar Hero or Rock Band.”

Boston’s signature sound — powered by multiple lead guitars, multi-track harmonies and original singer Brad Delp’s soulful, soaring voice — remains a staple of classic rock radio with such songs as “More Than a Feeling,” “Foreplay/Long Time,” “Peace of Mind,” “Don’t Look Back” and “Amanda.” The band has toured consistently for the past four years and will kick off Memorial Day weekend in Madison on May 26, with a performance at Breese Stevens Field.

“We’re touring more now than the band did in the ‘70s,” says Pihl, 66, who for years played in Sammy Hagar’s band, which opened for Boston in the late 1970s. “We play the hits that people love singing along with, and that’s exciting. But we also play deep cuts from all eras, as well as songs from our latest album, [2013’s] Life, Love & Hope, and new stuff nobody’s ever heard before.”

After releasing Boston and its chart-topping successor, 1978’s Don’t Look Back, a breach-of-contract lawsuit filed by the band’s record label, CBS Records, slowed progress on Boston’s next album, which eventually became Third Stage — another No. 1 LP. Walk On followed in 1994, but by the time Boston released 2002’s Corporate America on a label best known for “Who Let the Dogs Out?” by Baha Men, the band seemed past its prime.

Delp committed suicide in March 2007 at age 55, and Pihl admits he wasn’t sure if Boston would continue. But fan reception to a tribute concert for Brad that summer in Boston with Stryper’s Michael Sweet on vocals convinced Scholz to keep going.

In addition to Scholz and Pihl (both technical wizards who built Boston’s amps themselves), the band’s current lineup includes vocalist Tommy DeCarlo, bassist Tracy Ferrie, Beth Cohen on vocals and keyboards, and drummer Curly Smith.

“I have to give all the credit to Tom Scholz,” Pihl says. “He’s the genius for coming up with the songs.”