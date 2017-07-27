Color him funky

Clyde Stubblefield lives on through a book created by his bandmate

by

There’s no doubt that Clyde Stubblefield will live on through his music.

Best known for making hits with soul music superstar James Brown during the 1960s, Stubblefield — aka The Funky Drummer — laid down drum beats that have become the building blocks of blues, soul, R&B and rap tracks over the past few decades.

But now, one of his former bandmates has memorialized him in a different way — by creating a coloring book around the man and his music.

“When Clyde died, it really shook me — it really shook us all,” says Carolynn Schwartz, who has been singing with The Clyde Stubblefield All-Star Band for more than a decade. Stubblefield, who was 73 years old but still played regular monthly Funky Monday shows at the High Noon Saloon, died in February after years of battling kidney failure.

The author of a handful of coloring books, Schwartz — who Clyde nicknamed “SoulMama” — dealt with Stubblefield’s death the best way she knew how. “I just sat down and started drawing,” she says. “It’s a coping thing for me — it helps me relieve stress.”

Out of that came Give The Drummer Some!: The Clyde Stubblefield Coloring Book. The book is full of almost 20 outlines of lyrics from Stubblefield’s songs and images of him; one page lists 70 of the musicians who’ve sampled the song “Funky Drummer.”

The book will be for sale at AtwoodFest (the All Stars play at 8:15 on July 29); it is also available on Amazon, through Schwartz’s online Etsy store and at other shows and festivals. Two dollars of the $10 cost will be donated to the Clyde Stubblefield Scholarship Fund, which supports college students majoring in music.

“I hope that the book helps people remember him and his smile [and] try to make something beautiful out of the pain of his death,” says Schwartz. “Put on some of his music and make some art while they enjoy it.”